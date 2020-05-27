Man rescued near Salmon Creek Falls on Wednesday after falling almost 20 feet

LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man found himself in a dangerous situation after slipping and falling off a cliff near Salmon Creek Falls on Wednesday.
Crews were called to Ludlowville Park around 2:30 p.m. after reports that a 19-year-old had fallen off a cliff and landed some 20 feet down.
Lansing EMS and Bangs Paramedics made their way to the victim and started medical care. Ithaca firefighters and Lansing firefighters set up and rappelled down into the creek bed.
The victim was secured into a rescue basket and hauled up and out of the ravine by other firefighters at the top. He was then placed in an ambulance where he was later flown to Upstate Medical.
The entire rescue took crews around two hours to complete.
The condition of the victim was not disclosed.
Ithaca and Lansing firefighters want to remind the public to stay on marked paths and be aware of your surroundings. Areas that were once solid can become unstable and dangerous after the freezing and thawing of the winter.
You should stay in safe, designated, open areas and hike with a partner. Always know where you are and carry a cell phone in case of an emergency.
