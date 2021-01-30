Man steals car, crashes through border checkpoint, gets arrested, tased while attempting escape

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested in Saratoga County after allegedly stealing a car in Canada, crashing through a border checkpoint, crashing into a ditch, fleeing on foot and attempting to steal a second vehicle. Police also say that following the arrest Zhozef Skaf, 28, became combative with officers and attempted to escape custody, forcing them to deploy a taser.

Investigators claim that on January 29, Skaf, a Syrian citizen whose last known address is in British Columbia, stole a vehicle in Canada before smashing it through a U.S. border checkpoint, entering the United States, and evading capture.

Later, officers in Saratoga County received a 911 call reporting a reckless driver passing vehicles at a high rate of speed on Route 4 towards Stillwater from Schuylerville. Stillwater Police then spotted the vehicle traveling down Hudson Avenue at high speed, but were unable to stop it.

Police claim to have eventually found the vehicle crashed in a ditch on Route 67, close to the town of Malta. They say the 28-year-old fled the crash on foot and attempted to steal a second car before he was taken into custody.

While Skaf was being processed at Stillwater Police Station, he allegedly became combative with officers and attempted to escape before being tased.

In a statement, police say the defendant was processed and released with an appearance ticket in accordance with the New York State Bail Reform mandate.

As of January 30, Skaf has been charged with the following:

Third Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (felony)

Reckless driving

Third degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second degree attempted escape

Obstructing governmental administration

Failure to comply

The 28-year-old has been turned over to the Department of Homeland Security for possible federal charges and extradition to Canada.

Stillwater Police were assisted by Mechanicville Police, New York State Police, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Patrol, and Canadian authorities.