Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station apprehended: NYPD

Police officials respond to reports of a man with an assault rifle in the Times Square subway station, April 16, 2021. The man was apprehended by police. (Photo: PIX11/Greg Mocker)

A man with a semi-automatic assault rifle and a bag of ammunition at the Times Square subway station was taken into custody by police, officials said Friday.

According to police, the 18-year-old Ohio man had the gun atop a charging port near the A, C, and E line. He told police he thought he was able to carry the weapon because he had a permit in Ohio.

The gun was an assault rile of some kind, police confirmed; the man had ammunition in a bag.

Officials said the gun was in plain view, and that officers on routine patrol discovered him.

Several law enforcement officials responded to the scene, including the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.

He has not yet been charged, but the incident is being investigated.

This is a developing story.