RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large brush fire broke out in Schoharie County on Wednesday. Several crews—some reportedly from Otsego and Delaware Counties—have responded to Richmondville, near the county line, to fight the blaze.

The fire began around 3 p.m. on Winegard Road near train tracks. Officials believe the fire was sparked from a passing railroad work car that was clearing brush from the tracks. Once crews had an understanding of the magnitude, it was all hands on deck.

The flames stretch along five miles of track, and smoke could be seen from as much as 20 miles away. Black ash is falling all around, and firefighters are working on foot as well as ATVs to extinguish numerous fires.