ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the next two weekends, more than 50 maple producers across Western New York are opening their facilities to show how natural maple syrup is made.
According to the Western New York Maple Producers Association, Maple Weekend is an opportunity for families to experience the American farm as well as the traditions of making maple syrup.
At farms across the region, maple producers will be at farms to explain the production process and select farms will be sharing recipes using maple syrup and related products.
Since 2000, Maple Weekend has been the primary marketing campaign for maple producers and has been credited as the driving reason maple syrup production has become an essential crop in New York State.
New York is the second-largest maple-producing state in the U.S., with 2.9 million taps accounting for approximately 17% of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The following locations will be participating in Maple Weekend in the Rochester area:
- Genesee Country Village and Museum; 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford
- Kettle Ridge Farm; 515 Log Cabin Road, Victor
- Keyes’ Trout Brook Sugarhouse; 296 Taylor Road, Honeoye Falls
- Packard Valley Farms; 438 Macedon Center Road, Macedon
- Red Shed Sweets; 3835 Shay Road, Naples
- Schiek’s Maple; 873 Ridge Road, Penn Yann
- Schoff’s Sugar Shack; 1064 Willis Hill Road, Victor
- Shadow Hill Maple Syrup; 7259 Lakeside Road, Ontario
- Stoney Ridge Farms; 625 County Road 28, Palmyra
- Syrup A’ LaRue; 927 LaRue Road, Clifton Springs
- Timber Trails Forest Farm; 5565 Country Road 33, Canandaigua
Admission to all farms listed are free.
Wyoming County is also hosting two weekends of family oriented county-wide events. In addition to syrup, guests can also see try samples of other maple products, such as sugar, candy, BBQ sauce, mustard.
17 maple producers will participate, per the New York State Maple Association, including:
- A&A Maple; 1084 Creek Road, Attica
- Arcade Center Farms; 7298 Route 98, Arcade
- Bray Farms; 1597 Bray Road, Arcade
- George’s Maple Products; 1766 Route 77, Strykersville
- Kibler Maple Products; 1802 Perry Road, North Java
- Kirsch’s Maple; 317S Route 77, Varysburg, NY
- Letchworth State Park – Humphrey Nature Center; 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile
- Maple Moon Farms; 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica
Maple Moon Farms will be serving a $5 pancake breakfast both weekends starting at 10 a.m.
- Merle Maple Farm; 1884 Route 98, Attica
- Meyer Harvest Patch & Maple; 611 Route 20A, Strykersville
Stop in and enjoy a pancakes breakfast, with maple sausage, orange slices, coffee, and milk! Each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Under two years old eat free, ages 2-10 $5, over 10 are $9.
- Mohler Maple Products; 1627 Route 19, Wyoming (Saturdays only)
- Moore’s Maple Shake & Pancake House; 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom
Visit Moore’s for a pancake breakfast, including eggs, sausage & more – each day from 8 a.m. to 2PM.
- Over The Hill Maple; 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg
- Randall’s Maple Products; 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander
- Sage Family Maple, LLC; 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw
- Sweet Time Maple; 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming
Stop in an enjoy a pancake breakfast, with scrambled eggs, ham, home fries, juice and coffee! All you can eat. Each day from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Adults $13, kids $5.
- Wolcott Maple Syrup Products & Equipment; 1247 Dale Road, Dale, NY
More information is available on the Wyoming County Chamber & Tourism website here.