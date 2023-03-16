ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the next two weekends, more than 50 maple producers across Western New York are opening their facilities to show how natural maple syrup is made.

According to the Western New York Maple Producers Association, Maple Weekend is an opportunity for families to experience the American farm as well as the traditions of making maple syrup.

At farms across the region, maple producers will be at farms to explain the production process and select farms will be sharing recipes using maple syrup and related products.

Since 2000, Maple Weekend has been the primary marketing campaign for maple producers and has been credited as the driving reason maple syrup production has become an essential crop in New York State.

New York is the second-largest maple-producing state in the U.S., with 2.9 million taps accounting for approximately 17% of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The following locations will be participating in Maple Weekend in the Rochester area:

Genesee Country Village and Museum; 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford

Kettle Ridge Farm; 515 Log Cabin Road, Victor

Keyes’ Trout Brook Sugarhouse; 296 Taylor Road, Honeoye Falls

Packard Valley Farms; 438 Macedon Center Road, Macedon

Red Shed Sweets; 3835 Shay Road, Naples

Schiek’s Maple; 873 Ridge Road, Penn Yann

Schoff’s Sugar Shack; 1064 Willis Hill Road, Victor

Shadow Hill Maple Syrup; 7259 Lakeside Road, Ontario

Stoney Ridge Farms; 625 County Road 28, Palmyra

Syrup A’ LaRue; 927 LaRue Road, Clifton Springs

Timber Trails Forest Farm; 5565 Country Road 33, Canandaigua

Admission to all farms listed are free.

Wyoming County is also hosting two weekends of family oriented county-wide events. In addition to syrup, guests can also see try samples of other maple products, such as sugar, candy, BBQ sauce, mustard.

17 maple producers will participate, per the New York State Maple Association, including:

A&A Maple; 1084 Creek Road, Attica

Arcade Center Farms; 7298 Route 98, Arcade

Bray Farms; 1597 Bray Road, Arcade

George’s Maple Products; 1766 Route 77, Strykersville

Kibler Maple Products; 1802 Perry Road, North Java

Kirsch’s Maple; 317S Route 77, Varysburg, NY

Letchworth State Park – Humphrey Nature Center; 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile

Maple Moon Farms; 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica

Maple Moon Farms will be serving a $5 pancake breakfast both weekends starting at 10 a.m.

Merle Maple Farm; 1884 Route 98, Attica

Meyer Harvest Patch & Maple; 611 Route 20A, Strykersville

Stop in and enjoy a pancakes breakfast, with maple sausage, orange slices, coffee, and milk! Each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Under two years old eat free, ages 2-10 $5, over 10 are $9.

Mohler Maple Products; 1627 Route 19, Wyoming (Saturdays only)

Moore’s Maple Shake & Pancake House; 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom

Visit Moore’s for a pancake breakfast, including eggs, sausage & more – each day from 8 a.m. to 2PM.

Over The Hill Maple; 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg

Randall’s Maple Products; 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander

Sage Family Maple, LLC; 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw

Sweet Time Maple; 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming

Stop in an enjoy a pancake breakfast, with scrambled eggs, ham, home fries, juice and coffee! All you can eat. Each day from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Adults $13, kids $5.

Wolcott Maple Syrup Products & Equipment; 1247 Dale Road, Dale, NY

More information is available on the Wyoming County Chamber & Tourism website here.