ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As maple season reaches its end, select businesses around New York State are inviting New Yorkers to celebrate with Maple Sugar Festivals, Sugar Bush tours and more.

In the Syracuse area, you can go on a Sugar Bush tour at Beaver Lake Nature Center and see how syrup is made while eating pancakes. In the Rochester area, you can visit the Genesee Country Village & Museum Maple Sugar Festival and explore a 19th-century sugar camp. All over New York State, there are plenty of Maple-related events to go visit!

‘Maple Weekend’ begins Saturday, March 18

Sugar Bush tours at Beaver Lake Nature Center

In the Syracuse area, it’s maple syrup time at Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville! Learn all about how maple syrup is made in a Sugar Bush demonstration, and eat pancakes every Saturday in March.

Every Saturday at Beaver Lake Nature Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. enjoy Beaver Lake’s demonstration Sugar Bush — a term for a forest stand of sugar maple trees — and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. a pancake breakfast before or after a tour.

During the Sugar Bush tour, Beaver Lake naturalists will introduce the public to how maple syrup is made, explain the science behind the sap and explore the old tradition of maple sugaring.

Tours are self-paced and are free with park admission, being $5 per vehicle.

The popular pancake breakfast includes sausage, a beverage and of course the option of adding local maple syrup to some hearty pancakes. Depending on appetite, breakfast ranges from $3 to $7.

Genesee Country Village & Museum Maple Sugar Festival

As part of maple weekend, the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford, NY, will have its 19th-century sugar camp set up for visitors, and will be creating maple-inspired dishes in their historic kitchens. There will also be Haudenosaunee storytellers in the village.

The museum invites visitors to celebrate maple sugaring season in NY State at the annual Maple Sugar Festival, coming up on March 18, 19, 25 & 26.

Visitors will be able to taste while they learn, from pancake plates to full meals in the Depot Restaurant. Adults can also enjoy a historic craft brew in the Freight House Pub, museum representatives said.

Courtesy of Genesee Country Village & Museum

They added that this year, there will be a Maple Mixer on Sundays, where visitors can enjoy maple cocktails and appetizers. ASL interpreters will also be available on Sundays.

The festival will be held on the weekends of March 18 & 19, and 25 & 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the door starting at $15.

Click here for other maple events in Western New York.

North Country maple syrup sites participating in Maple Weekend

If you you’re located more towards upstate new york you can check out any of these maple syrup sites in the North Country during Maple Weekend.

Jefferson County

Maplewood Sweets, 20322 County Road 63, Watertown, 315-222-6796

Massey Ranch, 20605 Combs Road, Watertown, 315-783-5939

Widrick Maple, 21243 Staplin Road, Black River, 315-775-4964

Lewis County

International Maple Museum Centre, 9748 Main Street, Croghan, 315-346-1107

Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, 11603 Route 812, Croghan, 315-543-2980

Snyder’s Sugar Shack, 9640 Number Three Road, Copenhagen, 315-778-3322

Sterling Valley Maple, 9610 Croghan Reservoir Road, Croghan, 315-586-2599

Yancey’s Sugarbush, 7981 Long Pond Road, Croghan, 315-346-6356

St. Lawrence County

Brick Chapel Maple, 5355 County Road 27, Canton, 315-323-6859

Finen Maple Products, 529 Austin Ridge Road, Norwood, 315-353-2015

Orebed Sugar Shack, 503 Orebed Road, De Kalb Junction, 315-347-3415

Southville Maples, 56 West Stockholm Southville Road, Potsdam, 315-244-1355

Sweeter Creations Sugar House, 3345 State Highway 345, Waddington, 315-322-5535

Trout Lake Maple, 676 CR 19, Hermon, 315-562-8288