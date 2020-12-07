Medicare open enrollment ends Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An importand reminder for those on Medicare. Open enrollment ends on Monday.
The period allows those who qualify to modify their current health plan and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better suit their needs.
The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Gas prices increase across upstate New York
- Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades
- Is it too late to mail Christmas gifts? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind
- Pearl Harbor survivors to mark anniversary at home this year thanks to virus
- Hockman, defense carry NC State over Georgia Tech, 23-13
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App