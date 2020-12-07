Medicare open enrollment ends Monday

State News
Posted:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An importand reminder for those on Medicare. Open enrollment ends on Monday.

The period allows those who qualify to modify their current health plan and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better suit their needs. 

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.

