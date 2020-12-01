Minimum wage across New York State set to increase on Dec. 31

(WSYR-TV) — New York State’s minimum wage is set to increase again this month on Dec. 31.
The minimum wage across most of the state will increase from $11.80 to $12.50.
Long Island and Westchester will go from $13 to $14.
This is all part of a law passed back in 2016. The rate will go up every year throughout the state until all of New York reaches $15 an hour.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Upstate University Hospital preparing for vaccines
- Bipartisan congressional group unveils coronavirus relief compromise
- North Syracuse Police Department looking for man wanted on several charges
- WHO tells Mexico to ‘get serious’ about COVID-19
- Onondaga County lawmakers approve purchase of ShoppingTown Mall
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App