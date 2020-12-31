Minimum-wage workers see a bump in pay in 2021

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Some Central New Yorkers will see a raise in their paychecks. The New York State minimum wage takes effect Thursday.

How much rate increase workers see depends on where they live and the industry they work in, but here in Central New York workers can count on an extra 70 cents with the minimum wage jumping from $11.80 per hour to $12.50 per hour.

The increase is part of a law passed in 2016. Each year, minimum wage will increase in increments until it reaches $15 per hour.

Beginning January 1, New Yorkers can also begin using sick leave benefits to recover from an illness, care for a sick family member, or address safety needs if they or a family member are the victim of domestic violence.