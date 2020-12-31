Minimum-wage workers see a bump in pay in 2021

(WSYR-TV) — Some Central New Yorkers will see a raise in their paychecks. The New York State minimum wage takes effect Thursday.

How much rate increase workers see depends on where they live and the industry they work in, but here in Central New York workers can count on an extra 70 cents with the minimum wage jumping from $11.80 per hour to $12.50 per hour.

The increase is part of a law passed in 2016. Each year, minimum wage will increase in increments until it reaches $15 per hour.

Beginning January 1, New Yorkers can also begin using sick leave benefits to recover from an illness, care for a sick family member, or address safety needs if they or a family member are the victim of domestic violence.

