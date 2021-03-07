Missed Governor Cuomo’s Sunday briefing? Here’s what you need to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo gave a press briefing Sunday on COVID-19 information, the federal relief package, his executive powers and more. Here’s what you need to know.

COVID Numbers

Cuomo announced that 59 New Yorkers have passed away in the last day. This is the lowest one-day death total since November 21.

Sunday is the first day since December 9th with less than 1,000 New Yorkers in the ICU.

Vaccines

More than 18% of New Yorkers have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 9% are fully vaccinated.

Cuomo announced that more than 5.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

Restaurants

Beginning March 19, restaurants outside of New York City will move to 75% capacity.

If COVID numbers change before March 19, adjustments will be made accordingly.

The legislature has five days to review the change and has the ability to cancel it with a 50% vote.

Emergency Powers Bill

Cuomo shared that he will sign the legislature’s emergency powers bill that will revoke some of his COVID-19 emergency powers on Sunday, effective immediately.

Federal Relief Package

Cuomo said he spoke to President Biden about the relief package and applauds the leaders who voted in favor of it.

He said that there are still tremendous needs that COVID created including, rent assistance, daycare, and unemployment.

Resignation

Cuomo says that he does not plan on resigning and is waiting for the Attorney General to complete her investigation.

When asked for a comment on the two new women coming forward with sexual harassment allegations, the Governor said that everyone has the right to come forward, but what Ms. Hinton said was not true.

He said he never meant to make anyone feel unwelcome in any way and said that until there is a report from the Attorney General it is all irrelevant in the meantime.