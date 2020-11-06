Mother of missing twins arrested following Amber Alert out of Binghamton

(WSYR-TV) — The mother of 8-year-old twins who were the subject of a Thursday night Amber Alert has been arrested.

Police responded to the report of the missing children around 5:30 Thursday evening.

The release stated that the girls, Evelyn and Autumn Collis, are in the custody of their father, and were allegedly taken by their mother, 34-year-old Amanda Collis, without permission.

Autumn Collis (New York State)

Evelyn Collis (New York State)

Following the Amber Alert, the girls and Collis were found at 12:30 a.m. on Friday in Hagerstown, Maryland, where Collis resides.

She was charged with custodial interference.