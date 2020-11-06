(WSYR-TV) — The mother of 8-year-old twins who were the subject of a Thursday night Amber Alert has been arrested.
Police responded to the report of the missing children around 5:30 Thursday evening.
The release stated that the girls, Evelyn and Autumn Collis, are in the custody of their father, and were allegedly taken by their mother, 34-year-old Amanda Collis, without permission.
Following the Amber Alert, the girls and Collis were found at 12:30 a.m. on Friday in Hagerstown, Maryland, where Collis resides.
She was charged with custodial interference.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mother of missing twins arrested following Amber Alert out of Binghamton
- WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
- Syracuse’s top cop, not a cop
- 63 die in Juarez from COVID-19 as border city prepares for weekend shutdown
- Newsmakers: Loretto’s Memory Life Community
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App