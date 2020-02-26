Movie being filmed in Buffalo had to bring in snow from another part of town

Clint and Betsy Montgomery walk among snow-coated trees at Saratoga Spa State Park in 2014. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While it is technically still winter, Buffalo needed a little bit of its own Hollywood magic this week.

Filming is underway in Downtown Buffalo for a movie, but the movie needs a winter scene. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough snow on hand.

The film crew spread a white tarp on the grass and covered it with snow brought in from another part of town.

“That’s like bringing tacos to Mexico, I really didn’t expect that,” said the Director Guillermo Del Toro.

The future film with star Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Kate Blanchett.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9