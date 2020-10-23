Movie theaters can open Friday, dependent county’s COVID-19 positivity rate

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Grab your ticket and a bag of popcorn: The big screen is back on Friday for most movie theaters in New York State. This includes almost every theater in Central New York, including Regal Destiny USA, Movie Tavern Syracuse, and the Manlius Art Cinema.

Theaters can stay open if their county’s COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 2% for a 14-day average.

Cortland County is the only county that does not meet that mark right now in our viewing area.

Masks will be required at all times, except when eating or drinking. Also, expect assigned seating and enhanced air filtration.

Looking to find what is open near you and what will be playing? Click here for a list of local theaters.