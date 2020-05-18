Multiple shootings happen in Troy over the weekend

TROY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the past weekend, multiple shootings happened in a Capitol region city that left one person dead and another injured.
Police said Rafael Caraballo, 24, of Troy was found Sunday in a vehicle around Fifth Avenue and 102nd Street in Troy. Caraballo was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Troy Police also dealt with two shootings on Saturday night. One of those shootings sent a 21-year-old woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
