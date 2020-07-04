Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest contestants weigh-in on Friday

Eleven-time and defending men’s champion Joey Chestnut, left, and defending women’s champion Miki Sudo pose together during Nathan’s Famous international Fourth of July hot dog eating contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(WSYR-TV) — A Time-honored Fourth of July tradition is set to return on Saturday: the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contest.

The world’s top-ranked eater, Joey Chestnut, and women’s champion Miki Sudo weighed-in for the event on Friday afternoon.

In 2019, Chestnut downed 71 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes while Sudo chowed down 31.

Competitors have been cramming hot dogs into their mouths since Nathan’s first contest back in 1972.