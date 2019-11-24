Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

National Grid faces deadline following Cuomo threat

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
National Grid_-5689665238274260027

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — National Grid faces a deadline to respond to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to revoke the utility’s certificate to offer natural gas service in downstate New York

Cuomo sent a Nov. 13 letter to National Grid on Tuesday giving the company 14 days to respond.

That deadline will be up by midweek.

National Grid denied natural gas service to over 1,100 customers since May. The company blamed New York’s rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline bringing natural gas from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields.

Cuomo says such a pipeline wouldn’t be in service until at least next year. National Grid has since reversed course and begun connecting customers.

The Democratic governor claims National Grid took advantage of the public. A spokeswoman has said National Grid is reviewing Cuomo’s letter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected