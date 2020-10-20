National Guard assisting with travel advisory screenings

(WSYR-TV) — The New York National Guard is working with county health departments to assist with travel advisory screenings.

That is in addition to the 1,300 National Guard members who are currently assisting in various COVID-19 response efforts across the state.

The soldiers and airmen are in uniform, but are not carrying weapons.

The airport screenings began on Monday throughout Upstate New York.

