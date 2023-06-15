(WETM) – New York is one of the country’s top agricultural producers for many products, but the modern state of farming puts pressure—both physical and mental—on family farmers. A new bill proposed by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand aims to address the latter and provide mental health support for thousands of farmers across the Empire State.

Gillibrand announced on June 15, 2023 the National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act that would provide 24/7 hotline access to mental health support for farmers and their families. Gillibrand’s announcement said farmers face many unique challenges, including weather and environmental changes that are out of their control, changing markets conditions, isolation, and high suicide rates.

According to the CDC, suicide rates in rural America increased 47% between 2000 and 2020, much more than the 27% increase in urban areas.

The hotline would give real-time assistance to farmers and would be staffed with crisis specialists mental health professionals who are familiar with the agriculture industry, Gillibrand said.

“New York’s farmers face tremendous stressors: devastating storms, volatile commodity prices, debt, isolation, and the ever-present risk of losing their farms and their livelihoods,” said Senator Gillibrand. “We have to do more to support them… This legislation would help save lives in our rural communities and I am determined to get it passed.”

In a September 2022 report from WETM during National Farm Safety Week, the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) said it is increasingly worried about stress and fatigue in NY farmers, on top of the physical hazards. The problem is made even worse given that many farmers may be conditioned to not voice their concerns or stressors.

As of June 15, 2023, anyone in need of mental health support can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline any time of the day or night. The Fram Aid Farmer Hotline can be reached at 1-800-327-6243 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, the state’s farming industry is made up of some 32,000 family farms and is one of the biggest dairy producers in the country, as well as a producer of more varieties of apples than any other state. The NYS Farm Bureau says that the NY agriculture industry generates more than $5 billion in revenue.