(WSYR-TV) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today that the open season for black bass, which includes both largemouth and smallmouth bass, will start on Wednesday, June 15 and end through November 30. June 15 will be the new standard opening date for black bass, replacing the third Sunday in June.

Commissioner Seggos says New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish are largemouth and smallmouth bass. He continues to say, “I encourage all to head out and experience the tremendous bass fishing we have here in New York, and while you’re at it, take a youngster along with you to make some great memories.”

According to Bassmaster Magazine’s top 25 bass lakes in the Northeast, some of the best bass fishing areas are located right here in New York. Thousand Islands, Lake Erie, Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake, Oneida lake and Chautauqua Lake are all ranked. In addition to these six locations, both largemouth and smallmouth bass are widely distributed across the state of New York. Click here for more details on those locations, from the DEC.