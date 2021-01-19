New COVID-19 vaccination site open at SUNY Polytechnic Institute

State News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica’s SUNY Poly Tech campus is among the eight new vaccination sties being opened across the state.

The State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito was on hand Tuesday morning as the state opened the new site.

An appointment will be needed to get a vaccination. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no more available appointments. Click here to see when appointments will be available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected