New COVID-19 vaccination site open at SUNY Polytechnic Institute

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica’s SUNY Poly Tech campus is among the eight new vaccination sties being opened across the state.
The State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito was on hand Tuesday morning as the state opened the new site.
An appointment will be needed to get a vaccination. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no more available appointments. Click here to see when appointments will be available.
