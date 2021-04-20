New government program offers assistance to first responders

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First responders getting an assist today as applications are now open for a new program to support them.

The governor announced more than $26 million in funds to help reimburse essential workers for out-of-pocket child care, transportation, lodging that allowed workers to perform their jobs through the pandemic.

Qualifying applicants like first responders, health care and multi-industry workers could receive up to $1000 per household. The funding is made possible through private donations.