ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses selling gift cards are now required by law to display notices to caution consumers about gift card fraud. According to the Federal Trade Commission, nearly 65,000 consumers filed complaints about gift card scams in 2022.

“Over the past several weeks, the Department of State has been working to get the message out to both businesses and consumers about this important new law that educates and protects consumers against gift card fraud,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “We want businesses to comply with the law, and we want to help increase the public’s awareness of these increasingly popular scams, so we encourage any business that has not already done so to post a warning notice where gift cards or displayed or sold.”

Businesses can use notices created by the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection that can be found on the Division of Consumer Protection website. Businesses can also choose to make their notices but must include cautions about pre-paid card scams and instructions on what to do if a consumer suspects they might be a potential victim of such a scam.