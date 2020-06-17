New law requires New York State Police officers to wear body cameras

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that makes body cameras a must for New York State Police troopers.

“We are advocating that the funding for this should be secured from a new source and not be taken from the budget allocated for replacing high-mileage patrol cars and starting new academy classes to fill positions vacated through attrition,” the union representing the State Police said.

