New law requires New York State Police officers to wear body cameras

State News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that makes body cameras a must for New York State Police troopers.

“We are advocating that the funding for this should be secured from a new source and not be taken from the budget allocated for replacing high-mileage patrol cars and starting new academy classes to fill positions vacated through attrition,” the union representing the State Police said.

The union  says they aren’t opposed to using body cameras, but want the multi-million dollar cost to be covered through funding from “A new source and not be taken from the budget allocating for replacing patrol cars and new academy classes to fill positions vacated through attrition.”

