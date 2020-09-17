New push to investigate COVID-19 nursing home deaths

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 rates in state nursing homes today are much different than at the height of the pandemic. A petion has now been launched for an Assembly-backed bill allowing a bipartisan independent investigation with subpoena power to look into the deaths.

The push comes more than one month after the state legislature held hearings on the COVID-19 impact on nursing homes, where lawmakers pressed the Department of Health for a new total of nursing home deaths, including those who got sick in a nursing home and later died in the hospital.

The Department of Health released a statement in response, saying, “One thing we can agree with our legislative colleagues on is that accurate and reliable data should drive smart public health decisions. So not only are we carefully reviewing all previous data, as the commissioner committed to, but we’re also requiring confirmatory and post mortem testing for anybody who may have had COVID-19 or flu symptoms, or exposure to someone who did, to ensure data integrity.”