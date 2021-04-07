New regulations for trout season

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trout season in New York State is offically underway, but there are some differences than in years past.

For starters, the DEC says the fish this year are larger and some stream reaches will get four stockings of trout.

In the fall, anglers will also be able to fish for trout throughout the state due to the creation of a statewide catch and release season that will run from the middle of October until the end of March. This could mean more of a chance for beginners to catch a trout.

The state is reminding anglers to stay smart when fishing. You should continue to socially distance, mask up when you can’t maintain social distancing, and try to avoid sharing gear.