Study: NYS one of the hardest-hit states, economically, by pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — A new study has named New York State as one of the hardest hit states economically by the pandemic.

The WalletHub study shows that New York’s economy is the fifth most exposed to the coronavirus. The study used factors like employment at small business, digital economy and work from home infrastructure.

The company started the report by stating “coronavirus isn’t just a danger to American’s health. It’s also a menace to our wallets.”

New York State was ranked behind Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

To read the full study, click here.