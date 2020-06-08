(WSYR-TV) — A new study has named New York State as one of the hardest hit states economically by the pandemic.
The WalletHub study shows that New York’s economy is the fifth most exposed to the coronavirus. The study used factors like employment at small business, digital economy and work from home infrastructure.
The company started the report by stating “coronavirus isn’t just a danger to American’s health. It’s also a menace to our wallets.”
New York State was ranked behind Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.
To read the full study, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform
- Study: NYS one of the hardest-hit states, economically, by pandemic
- Consumer Reports: Safety proof your home while at home
- Downtown Market in Clinton Square opens on Tuesday
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this weekend
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App