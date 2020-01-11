Closings
New York advocates urge solitary confinement changes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York advocates are pushing a bill this session that would ban the placement of a prisoner in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days.

Legislation supporters chanted at the State Capitol on Thursday and urged lawmakers to pass the proposal, which did not cross the finish line at the end of last year’s session.

In June, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced a plan to restrict the use of solitary confinement by implementing changes administratively.

But the legislation, supported by advocates, would go further in restricting solitary confinement use.

