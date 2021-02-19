New York agencies receive funding to improve safety on the roads

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local, state, and nonprofit agencies in New York are receiving a chunk of change to fuel programs to improve overall highway safety and reduce deaths and serious injuries that occur from crashes.

A total of $37.2 million will be delegated to improve 3 main areas of driver safety: highway safety, child passenger safety, and police traffic services.

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “New York is committed to improving safety on our roadways and we proudly support these critical programs, which help protect motorists, passengers, and pedestrians throughout the state. This funding makes it possible for law enforcement and community groups to conduct unique and effective education and enforcement initiatives that help save lives and keep New York’s roadways as safe as possible.”

“The safety of our roadways is critical to communities in every corner of this great state and we’re working to avoid needless tragedies caused by dangerous and reckless driving,” Governor Cuomo said. “This funding will support critical traffic enforcement, community programs, and child passenger safety initiatives that will help protect everyone on the road and make our state’s roadways safer for all.”

Funding is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This year’s grant will finance 502 projects.

$32.1 Million for Highway Safety Grants

Provided to state, local and not-for-profit programs that cover a variety of traffic safety efforts including education initiatives, traffic records improvements, training, crash reconstruction, and railroad crossing safety. In addition, the programs cover distracted driving, slow moving vehicles, and drowsy and impaired driving. These initiatives focus on protecting child passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, wheel-sport athletes, motorcyclists, teens and older drivers.

$2.6 Million for Child Passenger Safety

Supports child passenger safety education, training for child passenger safety technicians, conducting car seat checks statewide, operating a car seat distribution program for low-income families, and establishing permanent child safety seat fitting stations.

$2.5 Million for Police Traffic Services

Initiatives by law enforcement agencies to target dangerous driver behaviors. This includes participation in the national Click It or Ticket seat belt mobilization and other enforcement initiatives aimed at preventing unsafe speed, aggressive and distracted behaviors, and occupant restraint enforcement. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, New York’s seat belt compliance rate has consistently remained at or above 90 percent since 2010. In a 2019 survey, drivers and front-seat passengers were observed wearing seatbelts 94 percent of the time, the highest level in state history.

A regional breakdown of the grant funding is below:

Region Approved Capital Region Total $1,040,911 Central NY Total $575,951 Finger Lakes Total $672,897 Long Island Total $1,019,415 Mid-Hudson Total $1,305,372 Mohawk Valley Total $229,087 North Country Total $229,576 NYC Total $1,686,680 Southern Tier Total $324,846 Western NY Total $453,684 Statewide Projects Total $29,676,844 Grand Total $37,215,263



A full list of awardees is available here.