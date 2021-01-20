New York Attorney General roasts Trump administration over pardons

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper/Market 32 raised more than $73,500 in donations for The Salvation Army during its December fundraising campaign, inclusive of the chain’s $5,000 corporate match. Customers had the opportunity to round up their change during check out to make a donation.

The Salvation Army exists to meet human needs wherever, whenever, and however possible. The organization helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is serving communities with 7,600 centers of operation around the country.