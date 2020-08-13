New York challenges ruling that allowed larger weddings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are challenging a federal judge’s ruling in favor of two couples who wanted to have more than 50 people at their weddings despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.
U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued a preliminary injunction Friday that allowed a western New York golf club to accommodate more than 50 people for the weddings, though the venue has to operate under the same 50% capacity rule as restaurants serving dinner indoors.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration told the federal court this week they are appealing the ruling as they seek a temporary restraining order.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse man sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on gang-related charges
- Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
- RCSD to practice fully remote learning for first 10 weeks of the school year
- Free coronavirus tests an instant hit with border commuters
- Family Healthcast: 8/13/2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App