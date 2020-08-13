New York challenges ruling that allowed larger weddings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are challenging a federal judge’s ruling in favor of two couples who wanted to have more than 50 people at their weddings despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued a preliminary injunction Friday that allowed a western New York golf club to accommodate more than 50 people for the weddings, though the venue has to operate under the same 50% capacity rule as restaurants serving dinner indoors.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration told the federal court this week they are appealing the ruling as they seek a temporary restraining order. 

