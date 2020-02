New York City Mayor de Blasio endorses Bernie Sanders for president

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president.

The mayor is set to campaign with Sanders ahead of the Nevada primary.

Mayor de Blasio is the first former 2020 candidate to back Sanders. He says he’s doing it because Sanders, “stands with working families.”

The New York City Mayor has been a fierce critic of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg declined to comment on de Blasio’s endorsement of Sanders.

