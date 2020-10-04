New York City Mayor de Blasio wants to bring some COVID-19 restrictions back as cases rise in parts of the city

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor says he has asked the state for permission to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods because of a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Shutdowns would happen starting Wednesday in nine zip codes in the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio says about 300 public and private schools would have to close.
Indoor dining, which just resumed a few days ago, would be suspended and gyms would also close.
De Blasio said the city needed the state to sign off on the restrictions.
Over the past two weeks, though, the number of new cases of the virus has been rising in pockets of the city.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Some parents still nervous as Syracuse City School District starts their hybrid learning model Monday
- Onondaga Co. announces 26 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, County Executive McMahon urges everyone to stay home if sick
- ‘America cannot afford a tie vote’: GOP state officials push for SCOTUS confirmation before Nov. 3
- New tiger arrives at Rosamond Gifford Zoo
- Two elementary schools in Liverpool School District transition to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App