New York gives green light to expanding $15 minimum wage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York is moving ahead with a law that will raise the minimum wage statewide on New Year’s Eve.

The $15 wage will expand to New York City businesses with 10 or fewer employees starting December 31.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage will increase from $12 to $13 in Long Island and Westchester.

The rest of the Empire State, mainly Upstate New York, will see their minimum wage increase to $11.80 from $11.10 at the end of the month.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget director says several studies show New York’s gradual increase in the minimum wage hasn’t directly caused a loss in jobs.