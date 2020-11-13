New York hits new single-day record of COVID tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update on the state’s coronavirus response. He said the statewide record for single-day tests has been broken yet again in the face of the autumn spike in cases. Officials reported 203,721 coronavirus tests on Thursday.

“We are testing more than just about any other state in the nation, reaching new record highs in the number of tests we perform in a single day,” Cuomo said. “The other good news is our infection rate is one of the lowest in the nation. The bad news is we are in the midst of a sea of COVID rising around us.”

Friday’s data from the Office of the Governor is below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,737 (+60)

– 1,737 (+60) Patients Newly Admitted – 290

– 290 Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 331 (+23)

– 331 (+23) Number ICU with Intubation – 137 (+1)

– 137 (+1) Total Discharges – 81,390 (+192)

– 81,390 (+192) Deaths – 24

– 24 Total Deaths – 26,079

Cuomo continued: “You look at the international numbers, and they are frightening—countries are locking down. You look at states around the country and the numbers are all going up quickly. The reality is the virus is mobile and we’re in the holiday season and people will travel more. These are all elements that conspire to increase the spread. We believe we’re going to have to be taking additional steps, and to the degree we can share information and align action with other regional states, we’ll do that.”

Cuomo’s update included the latest on microcluster focus zones throughout the Empire State. In Rockland County, positivity has been under 3% and hospital admission rates have declined, and the cluster will be downgraded to a yellow zone. Focus areas reported 31,994 test results Thursday, yielding 1,466 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting focus areas, 171,727 test results were reported with 3,935 positives. Take a look at the positivity rates:

Focus Zone 10/25-10/31

% Positive 11/1-11/7

% Positive 7-Day Rolling

Average 11/11

% Positive 11/12

% Positive Brooklyn orange zone 4.78% 3.33% 4.13% 4.24% 4.58% Queens yellow zone 2.65% 2.96% 3.45% 3.00% 3.02% Rockland County orange zone 4.08% 2.96% 2.38% 2.84% 1.80% Orange County yellow zone 2.37% 1.96% 2.42% 0.00% 2.40% Broome County yellow zone 6.00% 4.13% 3.66% 1.64% 2.94% Chemung County orange zone 5.52% 6.45% 5.03% 5.51% 2.85% Westchester County orange zone 6.20% 7.46% 8.99% 11.34% 11.07% Erie County yellow zone 2.86% 5.35% 6.63% 8.16% 6.00% Monroe County yellow zone 2.22% 4.06% 5.28% 5.69% 5.90% Onondaga County yellow zone 2.83% 4.68% 5.90% 7.41% 5.41% Staten Island yellow zone 2.58% 3.00% 4.08% 3.91% 4.87% Tioga County yellow zone 5.83% 10.03% 10.50% 16.67% 6.76% All focus areas 3.06% 3.85% 4.70% 4.86% 4.58% Statewide, including clusters 1.54% 1.95% 2.70% 2.95% 2.65% Statewide, excluding clusters 1.34% 1.81% 2.27% 2.53% 2.29%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Capital Region 1.2% 2.0% 2.0% Central New York 3.2% 4.1% 2.4% Finger Lakes 4.6% 4.8% 5.1% Long Island 3.3% 3.1% 3.3% Mid-Hudson 3.7% 3.7% 3.5% Mohawk Valley 1.6% 2.2% 1.8% New York City 2.8% 2.4% 2.5% North Country 2.1% 1.5% 1.4% Southern Tier 1.5% 1.6% 0.9% Western New York 4.4% 5.5% 3.9%

Of the 551,163 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,425 89 Allegany 589 46 Broome 4,303 88 Cattaraugus 661 19 Cayuga 609 15 Chautauqua 1,210 23 Chemung 2,280 39 Chenango 489 9 Clinton 356 12 Columbia 870 15 Cortland 712 20 Delaware 271 5 Dutchess 6,074 71 Erie 17,021 481 Essex 224 0 Franklin 174 13 Fulton 382 1 Genesee 584 43 Greene 578 4 Hamilton 22 2 Herkimer 480 4 Jefferson 307 15 Lewis 219 9 Livingston 466 15 Madison 696 12 Monroe 10,074 311 Montgomery 307 3 Nassau 53,271 374 Niagara 2,616 52 NYC 278,802 1,826 Oneida 3,414 94 Onondaga 7,421 210 Ontario 912 23 Orange 14,910 107 Orleans 498 18 Oswego 897 26 Otsego 459 1 Putnam 2,091 32 Rensselaer 1,278 20 Rockland 19,567 153 Saratoga 1,642 31 Schenectady 1,828 26 Schoharie 141 4 Schuyler 210 2 Seneca 202 3 St. Lawrence 546 19 Steuben 1,361 66 Suffolk 52,493 428 Sullivan 1,956 16 Tioga 930 17 Tompkins 786 21 Ulster 2,738 21 Warren 503 8 Washington 395 5 Wayne 735 17 Westchester 43,656 364 Wyoming 332 45 Yates 190 8

On Thursday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,079: