New York hits new single-day record of COVID tests

State News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update on the state’s coronavirus response. He said the statewide record for single-day tests has been broken yet again in the face of the autumn spike in cases. Officials reported 203,721 coronavirus tests on Thursday.

“We are testing more than just about any other state in the nation, reaching new record highs in the number of tests we perform in a single day,” Cuomo said. “The other good news is our infection rate is one of the lowest in the nation. The bad news is we are in the midst of a sea of COVID rising around us.”

Friday’s data from the Office of the Governor is below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,737 (+60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 290
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 331 (+23)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 137 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 81,390 (+192)
  • Deaths – 24
  • Total Deaths – 26,079

Cuomo continued: “You look at the international numbers, and they are frightening—countries are locking down. You look at states around the country and the numbers are all going up quickly. The reality is the virus is mobile and we’re in the holiday season and people will travel more. These are all elements that conspire to increase the spread. We believe we’re going to have to be taking additional steps, and to the degree we can share information and align action with other regional states, we’ll do that.”

Cuomo’s update included the latest on microcluster focus zones throughout the Empire State. In Rockland County, positivity has been under 3% and hospital admission rates have declined, and the cluster will be downgraded to a yellow zone. Focus areas reported 31,994 test results Thursday, yielding 1,466 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting focus areas, 171,727 test results were reported with 3,935 positives. Take a look at the positivity rates:

Focus Zone10/25-10/31
% Positive		11/1-11/7
% Positive		7-Day Rolling
Average		11/11
% Positive		11/12
% Positive
Brooklyn orange zone4.78%3.33%4.13%4.24%4.58%
Queens yellow zone2.65%2.96%3.45%3.00%3.02%
Rockland County orange zone4.08%2.96%2.38%2.84%1.80%
Orange County yellow zone2.37%1.96%2.42%0.00%2.40%
Broome County yellow zone6.00%4.13%3.66%1.64%2.94%
Chemung County orange zone5.52%6.45%5.03%5.51%2.85%
Westchester County orange zone6.20%7.46%8.99%11.34%11.07%
Erie County yellow zone2.86%5.35%6.63%8.16%6.00%
Monroe County yellow zone2.22%4.06%5.28%5.69%5.90%
Onondaga County yellow zone2.83%4.68%5.90%7.41%5.41%
Staten Island yellow zone2.58%3.00%4.08%3.91%4.87%
Tioga County yellow zone5.83%10.03%10.50%16.67%6.76%
All focus areas3.06%3.85%4.70%4.86%4.58%
Statewide, including clusters1.54%1.95%2.70%2.95%2.65%
Statewide, excluding clusters1.34%1.81%2.27%2.53%2.29%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesdayWednesdayThursday
Capital Region1.2%2.0%2.0%
Central New York3.2%4.1%2.4%
Finger Lakes4.6%4.8%5.1%
Long Island3.3%3.1%3.3%
Mid-Hudson3.7%3.7%3.5%
Mohawk Valley1.6%2.2%1.8%
New York City2.8%2.4%2.5%
North Country2.1%1.5%1.4%
Southern Tier1.5%1.6%0.9%
Western New York4.4%5.5%3.9%

Of the 551,163 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,42589
Allegany58946
Broome4,30388
Cattaraugus66119
Cayuga60915
Chautauqua1,21023
Chemung2,28039
Chenango4899
Clinton35612
Columbia87015
Cortland71220
Delaware2715
Dutchess6,07471
Erie17,021481
Essex2240
Franklin17413
Fulton3821
Genesee58443
Greene5784
Hamilton222
Herkimer4804
Jefferson30715
Lewis2199
Livingston46615
Madison69612
Monroe10,074311
Montgomery3073
Nassau53,271374
Niagara2,61652
NYC278,8021,826
Oneida3,41494
Onondaga7,421210
Ontario91223
Orange14,910107
Orleans49818
Oswego89726
Otsego4591
Putnam2,09132
Rensselaer1,27820
Rockland19,567153
Saratoga1,64231
Schenectady1,82826
Schoharie1414
Schuyler2102
Seneca2023
St. Lawrence54619
Steuben1,36166
Suffolk52,493428
Sullivan1,95616
Tioga93017
Tompkins78621
Ulster2,73821
Warren5038
Washington3955
Wayne73517
Westchester43,656364
Wyoming33245
Yates1908

On Thursday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,079:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Allegany1
Broome1
Chemung1
Erie4
Kings3
Manhattan1
Nassau3
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Richmond1
Tioga1
Westchester1

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected