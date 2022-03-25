NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State landmarks will be lit blue and white on the night of March 25 in celebration of Greek Independence Day, marking the 201st anniversary of Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire following the Greek revolution of 1821.

“Today we celebrate Greek Independence Day with New York’s Greek community by showing how thankful we are for their cultural contributions to this great state,” Governor Hochul said. “Greek culture is built into the foundation of our everyday lives in many ways as New Yorkers and I’m proud to light New York’s landmarks blue and white this evening to celebrate the strong ties we have with this great nation and its people.”

New York State has one of the largest Greek populations in America, contributing to every profession and sharing their culture through restaurants, churches, street festivals, parades and many other ways.

The landmarks to be lit in celebration of Greek Independence Day include: