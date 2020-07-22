New York lawmakers discussing bill that would enact automatic voter registration at state agencies

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — It’s been about a month since New Yorkers cast their ballots in the June primary election. This week, state lawmakers are back in session, and voting is still a big focus. A pair of Senate and Assembly bills are being discussed would enact the New York Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2020.

The bills would mean anytime a New Yorker interacts with a state agency, like the DMV or social services, they would be given the opportunity to register to vote. The goal of the bills is to skip additional paperwork as agencies could automatically send the voter’s information to the Board of Elections. It also aims to help voters maintain their registration on-file accurately.

“If the Department of Motor Vehicles realizes that you’ve moved and you change your address for your license, that information would automatically get sent to the Board of Elections so that they now know you’ve moved as well,” said Sarah Goff, Deputy Director of Common Cause NY.

If the bill passes, automatic voter registration still won’t be available for the general election in November this year.