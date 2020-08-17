New York lawmakers plan for Democratic National Convention

Workers stand near signage during a media walkthrough for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chair of New York State’s Democratic Party is holding a press conference on the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which starts Monday and will be held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic coronavirus.

Jay Jacobs will be giving an update via Zoom at 1:30 p.m., discussing differences between 2020 and years past. Jacobs will outline New York’s involvement with the recently announced Biden/Harris ticket, New York’s delegates, and other information on New York’s role in the convention.

New York is featuring prominently in the convention schedule. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to deliver prepared remarks over several minutes on Monday. “Five or six minutes is all you get… What am I gonna do in five minutes?” he said when questioned about feeling pressure in light of previous convention appearances by his father, the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo.

Cuomo said he does not feel pressure. “There’s no comparison between video remarks and a speech in a convention center,” the governor said, comparing his recorded statement to a longer speech the late Gov. Cuomo had once delivered at the DNC. “You generate an energy; you feed off the energy; there’s a relationship with the audience.”

Other prominent Democratic lawmakers will be featured at the convention, including popular progressive figure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district. Also slated to appear is former governor of Ohio, Republican John Kasich, who competed for that party’s presidential nomination in 2016.

For their part, state-level Republicans continued advancing their priorities on Monday. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt hosted a virtual forum on the devastating impacts of coronavirus in nursing homes and across New York. Although Cuomo’s popularity seemed to soar throughout the apex of the pandemic this spring, the issue of infected patients at nursing homes represents an enduring thorn in his side.

The Republican Party’s National Convention will launch on Monday, August 24. Hosted officially by Charlotte, North Carolina, the RNC—like the DNC, taking place “virtually” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin—switched to a largely virtual model. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, both cities anticipate about $200 million in revenues lost by moving online.