New York lifts mask mandate for indoor businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masks are no longer required in indoor businesses across New York State.

This was announced by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in response to declining COVID-19 rates during a live briefing on Wednesday, February 9.

According to Governor Hochul, counties, cities and businesses can still choose to require masks. This will take effect on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Governor Hochul said that since December 10, New York has seen a decrease in most COVID-19 metrics. This includes overall cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, cases per 100,000 residents, new admissions.

However, the Governor confirmed that the mask mandate will remain in effect at schools. She said that the State will make an assessment in early March on protocols based on COVID-19 metrics following midwinter break.

New York’s mask requirement will also remain in effect at the following places:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Schools and childcare centers

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses and bus stations

Trains and train stations

Subways and subway stations

Planes and airports

The state’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since December 13 and requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The mask mandate was previously set to expire on Thursday, February 10.