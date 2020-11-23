New York Lottery reminding people to gift responsibly

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery is again teaming up with National Council on Problem Gambling for the seventh annual Gift Responsibly advocacy campaign. The campaign is aimed at reminding people of the risks associated with giving lottery products as gifts to minors.

The central theme in the Lottery’s Gift Responsibly public service campaign is Age Matters when it comes to selecting gifts for family and friends.

New York’s extended Age Matters public service campaign will kick off in November and run through January 2021. The campaign will be added into rotation with the Lottery’s other Responsible Gaming messaging which focuses on the need to talk to children about gambling, the benefits of voluntary self-exclusion, and dispelling the myths associated with gambling.

“We’ve spoken with subject matter experts and reviewed available research linking youth gambling to other risky youth behaviors. We believe that it is important to make every effort to work with retailers and the public to enforce the law prohibiting the sale of Lottery products to young people. These principles serve as the foundation for our annual Gift Responsibly messaging,” said New York Lottery Director Gweneth Dean.

Responsible Play Partnership colleagues include the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports and the New York Council on Problem Gambling.

The state of New York offers resources for those dealing with gambling addiction.