NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Planning a road trip? You might want to consider New York as a destination this summer.

The personal-finance website WalletHub recently published its study on the Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips in 2022. The study compared the 50 states based on key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly destinations, especially as gas prices continue to skyrocket.

Overall, New York State ranked the best state overall for summer road trips in the United States. According to WalletHub, New York has the most attractions, such as the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains, Niagara Falls and major metropolitan areas.

New York also was found to have the best ratings for driving laws, the highest number of vehicle miles traveled per capita and the third-highest number of activities compared to other states. The Empire State ranked 7th for safety and 37th for costs.

Other states that WalletHub determined great for summer road trips included Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana and Maine.

Some of the worst states for summer road trips, WalletHub said are Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Montana and Arkansas.

WalletHub also ranked New York as the fourth “most fun” state. This was based on the state’s =number of restaurants per capita, performing arts theaters per capita, fitness centers, movie theaters and golf courses.

The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.