New York National Guard members assisting with travel advisory screenings at upstate airports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York National Guard is working with respective county health departments across the state to assist with travel advisory screenings.

Officials say this effort is in addition to the 1,300 NYNG members currently assisting in various COVID-19 response efforts around New York, including 15-staffed testing centers, assembling COVID-19 kits for the New York State Department of Health, and assisting in medical supply logistics operations.

Officials say the soldiers and airmen are in uniform, and are not carrying weapons. The airport screenings began Monday throughout Upstate New York.

The coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, is expected to be updated later Tuesday. As of last week, 38 different states and territories were impacted by the travel advisory.

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this year.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

