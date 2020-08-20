New York notifies utility companies of violations for Isaias

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s utility regulators have threatened steep penalties against several utility companies for a response to Tropical Storm Isaias that the governor called “unacceptable.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state’s Department of Public Service has sent notice of apparent violation letters to electric companies Con Edison, Orange & Rockland, PSEG LI, Central Hudson along with telephone, cable, and internet provider Altice-Optimum.
About 1.3 million New York customers saw power outages during the early August storm, according to Cuomo’s office.
