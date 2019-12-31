New York population slides again according to new Census Bureau estimates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s population slid once again between July 2018 and July 2019 according to new Census Bureau estimates.

Of the 10 states that lost population, the Empire State experienced the largest exodus of people and third largest when compared to the state’s overall population.

Census Bureau estimates indicated a New York state decrease of 76,790 or 0.4%. Population declines were also projected in Illinois, West Virginia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Mississippi, Hawaii, New Jersey, Alaska and Vermont.

New York Population

2017 – 19,590,719

2018 – 19,542,209

2019 – 19,453,561

New York lost the second-highest number of people because of moves to other states, also known as net domestic migration.

The top states impacted were California (-203,414), New York (-180,649), Illinois (-104,986), New Jersey (-48,946), Massachusetts (-30,274) and Louisiana (-26,045).

New York remains one of nine states with a population above 10 million, ranked fourth behind California, Texas, and Florida.

Nationwide, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s national and state population estimates, 42 states and the District of Columbia had fewer births in 2019 than 2018, while eight states saw a birth increase.

Bureau estimates also indicated for the first time in decades the United States’ natural increase fell below 1 million due to more deaths than births.

