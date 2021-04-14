New York ranked 2nd greenest state in U.S.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Earth Day almost a week away, a recent study examined which states are considered the “greenest.”

The person-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Greenest States on Wednesday, showcasing which states are “doing right by Mother Earth.” The study compared the 50 states over 25 key metrics with data sets ranging from green buildings per capita, share of energy consumption and renewable resources.

According to the study, New York is the second greenest state in the country. The study also determined that Vermont is the overall greenest state and West Virginia is the least green compared to all others.

Factors that contributed to New York’s high rankings including it having the lowest gasoline consumption in gallons, per capita, and the second lowest energy consumption per capita. Other rankings determined by the study include:

Air Quality: 10th highest

Soil Quality: 7th highest

Water Quality 17th highest

LEED- Certified Buildings per Capita: 13th highest

Percent of Renewable Energy Consumption: 19th highest

Full rankings of all 50 states are outlined below:

Overall Rank* State Total Score Environmental Quality Eco-Friendly Behaviors Climate-Change Contributions 1 Vermont 76.66 1 1 32 2 New York 75.93 4 8 5 3 Massachusetts 74.08 3 15 2 4 Maryland 73.51 7 5 8 5 California 72.90 28 3 3 6 Oregon 72.31 9 2 26 7 Minnesota 71.96 5 7 19 8 Hawaii 71.52 2 16 13 9 Connecticut 69.64 11 12 1 10 Washington 68.45 6 6 23 11 Rhode Island 67.32 12 22 6 12 Maine 67.08 13 4 20 13 Nevada 66.66 25 11 9 14 South Dakota 66.61 10 19 12 15 New Hampshire 65.86 8 37 4 16 Wisconsin 65.62 24 10 14 17 Colorado 64.20 18 9 25 18 Michigan 62.88 14 26 17 19 Virginia 62.10 20 24 18 20 Pennsylvania 61.30 19 13 28 21 Delaware 60.99 32 27 11 22 New Jersey 59.72 44 18 7 23 Illinois 59.34 26 20 27 24 North Carolina 58.79 30 23 24 25 Idaho 58.75 40 32 10 26 Utah 57.70 22 21 36 27 South Carolina 57.44 27 39 16 28 Montana 56.91 34 17 35 29 Nebraska 56.48 15 38 30 30 Iowa 56.47 17 14 42 31 Ohio 55.42 37 34 22 32 Missouri 54.43 23 33 37 33 Georgia 54.02 31 42 21 34 Tennessee 53.24 35 44 15 35 Kansas 51.35 33 29 41 36 New Mexico 50.59 46 25 33 37 Arkansas 50.18 16 46 34 38 Arizona 50.08 47 28 29 39 Texas 49.71 43 30 38 40 Alaska 49.67 42 40 31 41 Indiana 49.62 36 35 40 42 Florida 49.45 29 43 39 43 North Dakota 46.24 21 31 48 44 Oklahoma 43.89 45 36 43 45 Wyoming 40.92 38 41 46 46 Kentucky 38.17 39 48 45 47 Alabama 36.01 41 45 47 48 Mississippi 34.70 49 49 44 49 Louisiana 26.34 48 50 49 50 West Virginia 18.77 50 47 50

The full study can be read on the WalletHub website.