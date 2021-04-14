New York ranked 2nd greenest state in U.S.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Earth Day almost a week away, a recent study examined which states are considered the “greenest.”

The person-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Greenest States on Wednesday, showcasing which states are “doing right by Mother Earth.” The study compared the 50 states over 25 key metrics with data sets ranging from green buildings per capita, share of energy consumption and renewable resources.

According to the study, New York is the second greenest state in the country. The study also determined that Vermont is the overall greenest state and West Virginia is the least green compared to all others.

Factors that contributed to New York’s high rankings including it having the lowest gasoline consumption in gallons, per capita, and the second lowest energy consumption per capita. Other rankings determined by the study include:

  • Air Quality: 10th highest
  • Soil Quality: 7th highest
  • Water Quality 17th highest
  • LEED- Certified Buildings per Capita: 13th highest
  • Percent of Renewable Energy Consumption: 19th highest

Full rankings of all 50 states are outlined below:

Source: WalletHub
Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Environmental Quality Eco-Friendly Behaviors Climate-Change Contributions 
1Vermont76.661132
2New York75.93485
3Massachusetts74.083152
4Maryland73.51758
5California72.902833
6Oregon72.319226
7Minnesota71.965719
8Hawaii71.5221613
9Connecticut69.6411121
10Washington68.456623
11Rhode Island67.3212226
12Maine67.0813420
13Nevada66.6625119
14South Dakota66.61101912
15New Hampshire65.868374
16Wisconsin65.62241014
17Colorado64.2018925
18Michigan62.88142617
19Virginia62.10202418
20Pennsylvania61.30191328
21Delaware60.99322711
22New Jersey59.7244187
23Illinois59.34262027
24North Carolina58.79302324
25Idaho58.75403210
26Utah57.70222136
27South Carolina57.44273916
28Montana56.91341735
29Nebraska56.48153830
30Iowa56.47171442
31Ohio55.42373422
32Missouri54.43233337
33Georgia54.02314221
34Tennessee53.24354415
35Kansas51.35332941
36New Mexico50.59462533
37Arkansas50.18164634
38Arizona50.08472829
39Texas49.71433038
40Alaska49.67424031
41Indiana49.62363540
42Florida49.45294339
43North Dakota46.24213148
44Oklahoma43.89453643
45Wyoming40.92384146
46Kentucky38.17394845
47Alabama36.01414547
48Mississippi34.70494944
49Louisiana26.34485049
50West Virginia18.77504750

The full study can be read on the WalletHub website.

