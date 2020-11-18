New York ranked 4th safest state to spend Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As Thanksgiving is going to look a little different for many Americans in 2020, safety is on the minds of many.

To minimize the spread of the coronavirus, health officials across the country are urging all to opt for smaller or separate diners, participate in virtual events, or connect through video calls.

Considering these recommendations, a recent study determined which states are providing the safest conditions for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The WalletHub study “Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving” examined 50 states across 10 metrics. Metrics included state COVID-19 regulations and precautions, COVID-19 infection rates, fatalities, and other general safety factors such as crime rates and DUI-related fatalities.

The study concluded that New York is the fourth safest state nationwide, with Vermont ranking the safest and South Dakota ranking the most dangerous.

Specific findings for New York included:

3rd fewest DUI-fatalities in motor vehicle crashes around Thanksgiving

7th lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week

10th fewest COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita

15th lowest crime rate

27th lowest share of online homes

For the full findings from the study visit the WalletHub website.