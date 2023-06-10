ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. James McDonald has been appointed to serve as New York State’s 18th Health Commissioner, according to the department.

Dr. McDonald has been the state’s Acting Commissioner since Dr. Mary Bassett’s resignation effective January 1, 2023.

Statement from New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald:

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be confirmed as the 18th New York State Health Commissioner. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the State Senate for the trust they have placed in me in this important role. There are few things more important to people than their own health. My goal as the health commissioner is to do all I can to empower New Yorkers to live healthier lives, eliminate health disparities, increase access to affordable health care, and create healthier communities across the state. I am grateful to work with the talented, dedicated team at the Department of Health as we strive to improve public health for all New Yorkers.” — Dr. James McDonald, New York State Health Commissioner Photo: Dr. James V. McDonald, Commissioner

At the Rhode Island Department of Health, he served in multiple roles including, Interim Director of Health, Chief Administrative Officer of the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline, Medical Director for the COVID unit, as well as the Medical Director for Center for Customer Services and the Drug Overdose prevention program.

Dr. McDonald was also a member of the Governor’s task force on preventing overdose deaths.

Commissioner McDonald has faculty appointments at the Brown School of Public Health, as well as the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Dr. McDonald earned his M.D. from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, his pediatric residency in the United States Navy, and his preventive medicine residency from the State University of New York. He also earned his B.S. in Biology from Siena College.

Dr. McDonald is board certified in pediatrics as well as preventive medicine.