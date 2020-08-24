New York State approved for FEMA grant to help those who are unemployed

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Unemployed New Yorkers may be getting a little more help in the upcoming weeks thanks to additional funding from FEMA.

The state got approval for that FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The grant allows New York to provide $300 per week on top of regular unemployment benefits for those out of work due to the pandemic.

FEMA will be working with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to put together a system to make those funds available to New Yorkers.

There is no word yet on when those extra funds will be released.