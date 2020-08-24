New York State approved for FEMA grant to help those who are unemployed

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Unemployed New Yorkers may be getting a little more help in the upcoming weeks thanks to additional funding from FEMA.
The state got approval for that FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The grant allows New York to provide $300 per week on top of regular unemployment benefits for those out of work due to the pandemic.
FEMA will be working with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to put together a system to make those funds available to New Yorkers.
There is no word yet on when those extra funds will be released.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What’s Going Around: Mostly stomach bugs and allergies
- Laura’s path takes it to Louisiana as Category 2 hurricane; Marco to make landfall as tropical storm
- NYG Player Media Availability 8/24: TE Evan Engram, OT Cameron Flemming
- Potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Oneida County
- Asteroid the size of a refrigerator may head for Earth the day before the Presidential Election, NASA says
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App