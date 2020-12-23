New York State closes 3 prisons as COVID-19 cases continue to rise amongst inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state is closing more prisons as COVID-19 case numbers rise amongst inmates and staff.

The state says the latest closure of three prisons, including Watertown prison, would save $89 million per year.

Prisons closing in New York State:

Watertown Prison

Gowanda Prison

Clinton Annex, which is part of the Clinton Correctional Facility

Inmates at the closing prisons will be transferred to available beds across the state’s 49 other facilities, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

While many are happy about the closures, state correctional officers and the Police Benevolent Association says 900 of its members will be impacted.

The Department of Corrections responded to the pushback saying the closures will likely not include layoffs.

The latest state numbers show 2,600 prison staff and nearly 2,500 inmates have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.