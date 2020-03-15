New York State Corrections Department suspends visitation at facilities statewide

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo prisoners stand outside of the federal correctional institution in Englewood, Colo. Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country will no longer be allowed visits from family, friends or attorneys for the next 30 days, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, officials told The Associated Press on Friday, March 13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Department of Corrections is temporarily banning visitation at all correctional facilities due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The suspension will remain in place until April 11, 2020, according to a Saturday news release.

The release goes on to say the department will closely monitor the situation and extend these restrictions as necessary.

“The Department’s greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and individuals within our care, custody, and supervision, particularly during this developing public health emergency.”

The Department will provide inmates other ways to keep in contact with their family and friends during the temporary suspension:

Five (5) free stamps per week for use in accordance with Directive #4422, “Inmate Correspondence Program”

Two (2) free secure messages per week via an electronic tablet

One (1) free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423 “Inmate Telephone Calls.”

This suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs. However, legal visits will not be impacted by this visitation suspension.

Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact as requests are submitted.