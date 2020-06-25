New York State Department of Health released interim guidance for travelers coming from COVID-19 hotspots

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The New York State Department of Health had released interim guidance for travelers coming from destinations with a high risk of coronavirus.

The guidance comes after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that says all travelers coming from states with a high transmission rate of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14-days.

Locally, Hancock International Airport posted this on their Twitter account on Thursday morning:

✈️SYR Update Regarding @NYGovCuomo's COVID-19 Travel Advisory

📜Please visit the New York State COVID-19 Travel Advisory page for the current list of restricted states and further information: https://t.co/8gX3TrR9BC#TravelAdvisory #NewYorkState #NewYork #Syracuse pic.twitter.com/g2O93vYHj3 — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) June 25, 2020

The entire guidance is posted below: